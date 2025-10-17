Truist Securities Reiterates Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Praxis Precision Medicines (NasdaqGS:PRAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.32% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Praxis Precision Medicines is $102.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 46.32% from its latest reported closing price of $190.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Praxis Precision Medicines is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Praxis Precision Medicines. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAX is 0.20%, an increase of 13.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 26,098K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAX is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,533K shares representing 12.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares , representing an increase of 40.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 63.25% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,975K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares , representing an increase of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,625K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares , representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,473K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares , representing an increase of 25.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 37.24% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 967K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing a decrease of 17.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 13.37% over the last quarter.

