Truist Securities Reiterates Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSE:PLYM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.17% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plymouth Industrial Reit is 26.01. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.17% from its latest reported closing price of 21.29.

The projected annual revenue for Plymouth Industrial Reit is 206MM, an increase of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plymouth Industrial Reit. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLYM is 0.30%, a decrease of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 48,309K shares. The put/call ratio of PLYM is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison International Realty Holdings holds 5,038K shares representing 11.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,756K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,682K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,902K shares, representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 2,514K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 3.00% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,884K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

