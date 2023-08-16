Truist Securities Reiterates Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Physicians Realty Trust is 16.08. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 15.53% from its latest reported closing price of 13.92.

The projected annual revenue for Physicians Realty Trust is 546MM, an increase of 2.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

Physicians Realty Trust Declares $0.23 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 received the payment on July 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $13.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.40%, the lowest has been 4.45%, and the highest has been 7.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 734 funds or institutions reporting positions in Physicians Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOC is 0.25%, an increase of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.17% to 270,261K shares. The put/call ratio of DOC is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,031K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,093K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 9,397K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,759K shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 9,132K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,753K shares, representing an increase of 15.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 8.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,285K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,886K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 0.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,042K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Physicians Realty Trust Background Information

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the 'operating partnership'), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2020, owned approximately 97.3% of OP Units.

