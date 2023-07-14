Truist Securities Reiterates MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.45% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGP Ingredients is 129.71. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.45% from its latest reported closing price of 111.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MGP Ingredients is 839MM, an increase of 6.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

MGP Ingredients Declares $0.12 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 received the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $111.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.73%, the lowest has been 0.35%, and the highest has been 1.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGP Ingredients. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGPI is 0.22%, a decrease of 19.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.52% to 17,430K shares. The put/call ratio of MGPI is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,120K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 966K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares, representing an increase of 22.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 114,566.13% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 773K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 19.68% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 489K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares, representing a decrease of 34.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 94.05% over the last quarter.

CIPSX - CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND ADVISOR SHARES holds 420K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing an increase of 22.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPI by 13.73% over the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science and backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.