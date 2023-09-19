Truist Securities Reiterates Mercury Systems (MRCY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.92% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercury Systems is 42.05. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 7.92% from its latest reported closing price of 38.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mercury Systems is 1,133MM, an increase of 16.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury Systems. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 5.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRCY is 0.19%, a decrease of 25.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.63% to 67,322K shares. The put/call ratio of MRCY is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,373K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,348K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 37.45% over the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 4,395K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares, representing an increase of 54.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 47.27% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 2,836K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,772K shares, representing a decrease of 33.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 45.45% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,476K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 36.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,261K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 34.90% over the last quarter.

Mercury Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers' most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.