Truist Securities Reiterates MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) with a Hold recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.29% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MasterCraft Boat Holdings is 36.38. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.29% from its latest reported closing price of 29.75.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for MasterCraft Boat Holdings is 621MM, a decrease of 18.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasterCraft Boat Holdings. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 12.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCFT is 0.17%, a decrease of 15.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 18,316K shares. The put/call ratio of MCFT is 8.39, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Forager Capital Management holds 1,204K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 1.27% over the last quarter.
Systematic Financial Management holds 963K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing a decrease of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 8.42% over the last quarter.
Coliseum Capital Management holds 935K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares, representing a decrease of 93.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 38.15% over the last quarter.
Divisar Capital Management holds 564K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing a decrease of 95.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 43.33% over the last quarter.
Assenagon Asset Management holds 533K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 83.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 689,151.91% over the last quarter.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry - performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment.
Additional reading:
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Results for Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Results for Fiscal 2023 First Quarter
- Kamilah Mitchell-Thomas to Join MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors
- Second Amendment to Credit Agreement
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.