Truist Securities Reiterates Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Lantheus Holdings (NasdaqGM:LNTH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.89% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lantheus Holdings is $85.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 67.89% from its latest reported closing price of $50.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lantheus Holdings is 1,204MM, a decrease of 21.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,012 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantheus Holdings. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNTH is 0.24%, an increase of 23.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 102,154K shares. The put/call ratio of LNTH is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,939K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,514K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 6,722K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,023K shares , representing an increase of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 27.56% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,255K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 21.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,118K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 26.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,777K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 60.35% over the last quarter.

