Truist Securities Reiterates Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.34% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lantheus Holdings is 123.93. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 93.34% from its latest reported closing price of 64.10.

The projected annual revenue for Lantheus Holdings is 1,049MM, a decrease of 6.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 994 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantheus Holdings. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 9.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNTH is 0.43%, an increase of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 82,373K shares. The put/call ratio of LNTH is 2.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,656K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,846K shares, representing a decrease of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 9.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,103K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 5.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,073K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 4.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,764K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 3.48% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,539K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Lantheus Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow™ serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Sweden.

