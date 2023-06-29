Truist Securities Reiterates Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.82% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lantheus Holdings is 124.82. The forecasts range from a low of 114.13 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 47.82% from its latest reported closing price of 84.44.

The projected annual revenue for Lantheus Holdings is 1,049MM, an increase of 2.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 930 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantheus Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNTH is 0.44%, an increase of 28.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 82,951K shares. The put/call ratio of LNTH is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,846K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,193K shares, representing a decrease of 12.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 16.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,123K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 54.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,088K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,090K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 49.48% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,768K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,773K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 55.00% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,634K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 50.17% over the last quarter.

Lantheus Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow™ serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Sweden.

