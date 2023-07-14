Truist Securities Reiterates Korn Ferry (KFY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.26% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Korn Ferry is 62.73. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.26% from its latest reported closing price of 52.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Korn Ferry is 2,769MM, a decrease of 2.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.17.

Korn Ferry Declares $0.18 Dividend

On June 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $52.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.96%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 1.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korn Ferry. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFY is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 59,954K shares. The put/call ratio of KFY is 8.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,845K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,955K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 3.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,546K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,934K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing an increase of 14.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 3.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,648K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,642K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,601K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 89.73% over the last quarter.

Korn Ferry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The Company works with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. The Company helps them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.