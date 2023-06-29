Truist Securities Reiterates Korn Ferry (KFY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.02% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Korn Ferry is 65.54. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 34.02% from its latest reported closing price of 48.90.

The projected annual revenue for Korn Ferry is 2,813MM, a decrease of 0.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 688 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korn Ferry. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFY is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 59,911K shares. The put/call ratio of KFY is 10.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,845K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,955K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 3.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,546K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,934K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing an increase of 14.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 3.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,648K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,642K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,601K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 89.73% over the last quarter.

Korn Ferry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The Company works with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. The Company helps them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Key filings for this company:

