Truist Securities Reiterates Instal Bio (TIL) Hold Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Instal Bio with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 619.32% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Instal Bio is $4.59. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 619.32% from its latest reported closing price of $0.64.

The projected annual revenue for Instal Bio is $1MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 12,487K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 74.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIL by 127,511.83% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 13,000.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIL by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Instal Bio. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 8.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIL is 0.03%, a decrease of 76.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.50% to 104,571K shares. The put/call ratio of TIL is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Instil Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Instil Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative cell therapy pipeline of autologous TIL therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer.

