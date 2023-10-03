Truist Securities Reiterates Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inspire Medical Systems is 365.53. The forecasts range from a low of 333.30 to a high of $425.25. The average price target represents an increase of 87.68% from its latest reported closing price of 194.76.

The projected annual revenue for Inspire Medical Systems is 526MM, a decrease of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspire Medical Systems. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 13.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSP is 0.46%, an increase of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 35,456K shares. The put/call ratio of INSP is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,080K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 1,378.67% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,045K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 493.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 905K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 28.79% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 836K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 27.56% over the last quarter.

FKDNX - Franklin Dynatech Fund holds 800K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems Background Information



Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

