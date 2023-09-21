Truist Securities Reiterates Incyte (INCY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.16% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Incyte is 84.61. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 40.16% from its latest reported closing price of 60.37.

The projected annual revenue for Incyte is 3,913MM, an increase of 11.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incyte. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INCY is 0.21%, a decrease of 11.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 232,441K shares. The put/call ratio of INCY is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 36,178K shares representing 16.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,175K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 19,278K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,332K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 15.89% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 12,046K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,002K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 17.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,905K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,860K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 19.91% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,828K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,602K shares, representing a decrease of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 19.39% over the last quarter.

Incyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

