Truist Securities Reiterates IAC Inc - (IAC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of IAC Inc - (NASDAQ:IAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.06% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for IAC Inc - is 82.76. The forecasts range from a low of 66.66 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 57.06% from its latest reported closing price of 52.69.

The projected annual revenue for IAC Inc - is 5,316MM, an increase of 12.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in IAC Inc -. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAC is 0.48%, an increase of 16.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 81,187K shares. The put/call ratio of IAC is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,534K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,187K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 822.43% over the last quarter.

ShawSpring Partners holds 4,181K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,270K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,619K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,633K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 154.19% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 2,556K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 2,533K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing an increase of 26.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 53.61% over the last quarter.

IAC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IAC/InterActiveCorpare is guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC 25 years ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. company will always evolve, but its basic principle of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. The company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

