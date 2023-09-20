Truist Securities Reiterates Green Plains (GPRE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.57% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Green Plains is 42.84. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 35.57% from its latest reported closing price of 31.60.

The projected annual revenue for Green Plains is 3,415MM, a decrease of 4.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Plains. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRE is 0.28%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 78,463K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRE is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 4,896K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,469K shares, representing an increase of 29.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 33.64% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 4,175K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 49.31% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,656K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,603K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,508K shares, representing a decrease of 25.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 255.17% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,116K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,576K shares, representing an increase of 17.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 31.24% over the last quarter.

Green Plains Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Green Plains Inc. is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP.

