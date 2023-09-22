Truist Securities Reiterates Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.15% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Encore Capital Group is 64.52. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 37.15% from its latest reported closing price of 47.04.

The projected annual revenue for Encore Capital Group is 1,361MM, an increase of 15.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encore Capital Group. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 7.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECPG is 0.18%, a decrease of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.92% to 30,381K shares. The put/call ratio of ECPG is 17.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 2,164K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 8.12% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,646K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 9.65% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,250K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 1,250K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 9.12% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,085K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

