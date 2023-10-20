Truist Securities Reiterates Curtiss-Wright (CW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.98% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Curtiss-Wright is 217.60. The forecasts range from a low of 184.83 to a high of $240.45. The average price target represents an increase of 7.98% from its latest reported closing price of 201.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Curtiss-Wright is 2,773MM, an increase of 1.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.01.

Curtiss-Wright Declares $0.20 Dividend

On September 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $201.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.55%, the lowest has been 0.39%, and the highest has been 0.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curtiss-Wright. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CW is 0.31%, a decrease of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 39,498K shares. The put/call ratio of CW is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 1,719K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,696K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 167.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,309K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,299K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares, representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 858.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,193K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 3.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,163K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Curtiss-Wright Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.