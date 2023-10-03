Truist Securities Reiterates Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.65% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corcept Therapeutics is 34.09. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $49.88. The average price target represents an increase of 29.65% from its latest reported closing price of 26.29.

The projected annual revenue for Corcept Therapeutics is 452MM, an increase of 5.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corcept Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORT is 0.17%, a decrease of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.82% to 86,697K shares. The put/call ratio of CORT is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 8,360K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,370K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,700K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,788K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 10.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,330K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,971K shares, representing a decrease of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 3,727K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 3,378K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corcept Therapeutics Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing's syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

