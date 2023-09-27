Truist Securities Reiterates Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 226.76% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coherus Biosciences is 13.00. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 226.76% from its latest reported closing price of 3.98.

The projected annual revenue for Coherus Biosciences is 425MM, an increase of 133.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherus Biosciences. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRS is 0.06%, a decrease of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.34% to 99,743K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRS is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 7,381K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,980K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares, representing an increase of 74.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 134.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,729K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,983K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 324.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,720K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,707K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 39.38% over the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 3,036K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients' lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

