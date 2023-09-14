Truist Securities Reiterates Cimpress (CMPR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.09% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cimpress is 90.78. The forecasts range from a low of 87.87 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 45.09% from its latest reported closing price of 62.57.

The projected annual revenue for Cimpress is 3,424MM, an increase of 11.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cimpress. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPR is 0.26%, an increase of 6.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 25,789K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPR is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prescott General Partners holds 3,906K shares representing 14.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,679K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,656K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPR by 27.48% over the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 2,359K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,144K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPR by 29.56% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,493K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,493K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPR by 31.15% over the last quarter.

Cimpress Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Cimpress plc invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printdeal, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK, among others.

