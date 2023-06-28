Truist Securities Reiterates Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.55% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb is 81.29. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.55% from its latest reported closing price of 64.75.

The projected annual revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb is 47,586MM, an increase of 3.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3883 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMY is 0.59%, a decrease of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 1,814,772K shares. The put/call ratio of BMY is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 96,614K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,663K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 12.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64,974K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,633K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 61,417K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,717K shares, representing an increase of 14.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 7.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,612K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,151K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 38,809K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,724K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

Key filings for this company:

