Truist Securities Reiterates BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (NasdaqGS:BBIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.17% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BridgeBio Pharma is $71.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.63 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.17% from its latest reported closing price of $63.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BridgeBio Pharma is 294MM, a decrease of 16.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Pharma. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 13.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBIO is 0.44%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 218,681K shares. The put/call ratio of BBIO is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 18,555K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,055K shares , representing a decrease of 18.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 13,261K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,261K shares , representing a decrease of 45.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 21.35% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,277K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,171K shares , representing an increase of 22.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 51.64% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 7,900K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,731K shares , representing an increase of 27.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 33.24% over the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 6,068K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.