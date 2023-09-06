Truist Securities Reiterates Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.54% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adverum Biotechnologies is 4.34. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 143.54% from its latest reported closing price of 1.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adverum Biotechnologies is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adverum Biotechnologies. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADVM is 0.26%, an increase of 79.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 65,860K shares. The put/call ratio of ADVM is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commodore Capital holds 10,000K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 227.20% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 7,472K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,592K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 5,157K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,067K shares, representing a decrease of 37.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADVM by 68.30% over the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 5,068K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adverum Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.