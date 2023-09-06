Truist Securities Reiterates Adicet Bio (ACET) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,015.05% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adicet Bio is 20.74. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 1,015.05% from its latest reported closing price of 1.86.

The projected annual revenue for Adicet Bio is 5MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adicet Bio. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 12.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACET is 0.02%, a decrease of 76.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.36% to 37,521K shares. The put/call ratio of ACET is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 8,322K shares representing 19.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,447K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACET by 56.30% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,241K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 2,835K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACET by 73.62% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,480K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACET by 58.99% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 2,115K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients.

