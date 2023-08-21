Truist Securities Reiterates Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.58% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acadia Realty Trust is 16.93. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 15.58% from its latest reported closing price of 14.65.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Realty Trust is 266MM, a decrease of 9.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKR is 0.10%, a decrease of 8.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 114,008K shares. The put/call ratio of AKR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 15,079K shares representing 15.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,286K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 6.16% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 8,933K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,124K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,845K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 55.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,879K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,173K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual - Core Portfolio and Fund - operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

