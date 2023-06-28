Truist Securities Reiterates Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.99% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acadia Realty Trust is 16.66. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 16.99% from its latest reported closing price of 14.24.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Realty Trust is 266MM, a decrease of 8.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

Acadia Realty Trust Declares $0.18 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $14.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.94%, the lowest has been 2.63%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKR is 0.10%, a decrease of 20.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 113,873K shares. The put/call ratio of AKR is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 14,286K shares representing 15.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,621K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 7.02% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 8,933K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,879K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,845K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,819K shares, representing an increase of 14.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 6.42% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,235K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Background Information

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual - Core Portfolio and Fund - operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

