Truist Securities Maintains Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.65% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zeta Global Holdings is $28.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 41.65% from its latest reported closing price of $19.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zeta Global Holdings is 925MM, a decrease of 20.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zeta Global Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZETA is 0.24%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.85% to 184,082K shares. The put/call ratio of ZETA is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 6,951K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares , representing an increase of 64.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 177.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,841K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,744K shares , representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 21.37% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,193K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,535K shares , representing an increase of 12.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 22.47% over the last quarter.

Gpi Capital holds 5,141K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,935K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,258K shares , representing an increase of 33.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 55.22% over the last quarter.

