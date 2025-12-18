Truist Securities Maintains Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Zebra Technologies (NasdaqGS:ZBRA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.83% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zebra Technologies is $365.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $312.09 to a high of $442.05. The average price target represents an increase of 44.83% from its latest reported closing price of $252.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zebra Technologies is 7,091MM, an increase of 34.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zebra Technologies. This is an decrease of 72 owner(s) or 4.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBRA is 0.18%, an increase of 8.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 56,310K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBRA is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,636K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,444K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 4.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,443K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,385K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,383K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 663K shares , representing an increase of 52.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 94.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.