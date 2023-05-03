Truist Securities Maintains Woodward (WWD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.80% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Woodward is 107.21. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.80% from its latest reported closing price of 113.81.

The projected annual revenue for Woodward is 2,661MM, an increase of 2.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.43.

Woodward Declares $0.22 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $113.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.64%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 2.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.71%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodward. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWD is 0.20%, an increase of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 63,660K shares. The put/call ratio of WWD is 18.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,065K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,064K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 10.73% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,023K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 3,939K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,336K shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 13.80% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 2,204K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,858K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Woodward Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Its customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA.

