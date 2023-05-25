Truist Securities Maintains Winnebago Industries (WGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.35% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Winnebago Industries is 68.08. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.35% from its latest reported closing price of 55.65.

The projected annual revenue for Winnebago Industries is 3,815MM, a decrease of 14.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.62.

Winnebago Industries Declares $0.27 Dividend

On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $55.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.17%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 2.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Winnebago Industries. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGO is 0.18%, an increase of 4.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 36,118K shares. The put/call ratio of WGO is 2.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,262K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 30.78% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,228K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,628K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,460K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares, representing an increase of 24.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 59.66% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,244K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Background Information

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

