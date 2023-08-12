Truist Securities Maintains Whitestone REIT (WSR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.15% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whitestone REIT is 11.53. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.15% from its latest reported closing price of 10.37.

The projected annual revenue for Whitestone REIT is 149MM, an increase of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

Whitestone REIT Declares $0.04 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 received the payment on July 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $10.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.36%, the lowest has been 3.61%, and the highest has been 19.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.11 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitestone REIT. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSR is 0.05%, a decrease of 25.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.34% to 33,215K shares. The put/call ratio of WSR is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,362K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,486K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 10.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,533K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 1,180K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares, representing a decrease of 36.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 12.58% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 979K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 933K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Whitestone REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

