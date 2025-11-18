Truist Securities Maintains Whitestone REIT (WSR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.15% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Whitestone REIT is $15.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 15.15% from its latest reported closing price of $13.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Whitestone REIT is 153MM, a decrease of 3.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitestone REIT. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSR is 0.07%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 41,599K shares. The put/call ratio of WSR is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,678K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 18.91% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,606K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 8.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,584K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Emmett Investment Management holds 1,263K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 6.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,200K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares , representing a decrease of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSR by 21.33% over the last quarter.

