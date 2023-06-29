Truist Securities Maintains Weyerhaeuser (WY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.14% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Weyerhaeuser is 37.23. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.14% from its latest reported closing price of 33.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Weyerhaeuser is 8,482MM, a decrease of 5.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser Declares $0.19 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 received the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $33.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.17%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.46 (n=202).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weyerhaeuser. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WY is 0.27%, a decrease of 18.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 682,280K shares. The put/call ratio of WY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 45,982K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,309K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 10.19% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,342K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,016K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 5.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,671K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,373K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,618K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,216K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,447K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,663K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Weyerhaeuser Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. The company owns or controls approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser Company manages these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. The company is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. The company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, Weyerhaeuser Company generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. The company is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.