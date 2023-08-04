Truist Securities Maintains WestRock (WRK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for WestRock is 34.63. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.18% from its latest reported closing price of 33.89.

The projected annual revenue for WestRock is 21,511MM, an increase of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1252 funds or institutions reporting positions in WestRock. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRK is 0.16%, a decrease of 18.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 239,009K shares. The put/call ratio of WRK is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Associates holds 13,561K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,687K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRK by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,319K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,859K shares, representing an increase of 37.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRK by 28.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,889K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,744K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRK by 18.48% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 6,426K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,218K shares, representing an increase of 34.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRK by 28.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,989K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,075K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRK by 92.47% over the last quarter.

WestRock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

