Truist Securities Maintains Wendy's (WEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wendy's is $25.24. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 14.59% from its latest reported closing price of $22.03.

The projected annual revenue for Wendy's is $2,190MM, an increase of 4.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 111K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 4.54% over the last quarter.

AVUSX - Avantis U.S. Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LCIAX - Siit Large Cap Index Fund - holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MPMCX - BNY Mellon Mid Cap Multi-Strategy Fund Class M Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 66.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 28.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 721 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wendy's. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEN is 0.16%, an increase of 18.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 189,896K shares. The put/call ratio of WEN is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Wendy`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is Our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is primarily engaged in the business of operating, developing and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants serving high quality food. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees operate more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.

