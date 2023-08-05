Truist Securities Maintains Wayfair Inc - (W) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Wayfair Inc - (NYSE:W) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.32% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wayfair Inc - is 60.39. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.32% from its latest reported closing price of 83.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wayfair Inc - is 12,427MM, an increase of 4.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wayfair Inc -. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 7.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to W is 0.23%, a decrease of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 114,522K shares. The put/call ratio of W is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,682K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,530K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,851K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,586K shares, representing a decrease of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 63.10% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,962K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott General Partners holds 3,823K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 3,650K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wayfair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 22 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.