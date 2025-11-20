Truist Securities Maintains Walmart (WMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.19% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Walmart is $115.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.88 to a high of $135.45. The average price target represents an increase of 8.19% from its latest reported closing price of $107.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Walmart is 653,868MM, a decrease of 5.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.81, an increase of 0.06% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walmart. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMT is 0.72%, an increase of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 3,184,603K shares. The put/call ratio of WMT is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 141,515K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139,578K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 0.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,636K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,536K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 116,593K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,257K shares , representing an increase of 15.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 87.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 96,493K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,558K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 47.95% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 74,791K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,018K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 74.53% over the last quarter.

