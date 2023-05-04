Truist Securities Maintains VSE (VSEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.25% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for VSE is 58.90. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.25% from its latest reported closing price of 51.11.

The projected annual revenue for VSE is 1,048MM, an increase of 7.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

VSE Declares $0.10 Dividend

On March 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023 will receive the payment on May 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $51.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.00%, the lowest has been 0.60%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in VSE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSEC is 0.23%, an increase of 7.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 12,134K shares. The put/call ratio of VSEC is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koonce Calvin Scott holds 1,865K shares representing 14.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,165K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 541K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing a decrease of 8.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 12.88% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 507K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 292K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services.

