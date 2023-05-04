Truist Securities Maintains Voya Financial (VOYA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.10% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Voya Financial is 84.42. The forecasts range from a low of 66.35 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.10% from its latest reported closing price of 69.14.

The projected annual revenue for Voya Financial is 6,704MM, an increase of 7.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 944 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Financial. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOYA is 0.27%, a decrease of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 138,759K shares. The put/call ratio of VOYA is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 7,723K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,119K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,853K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,286K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,981K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,150K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,871K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,286K shares, representing a decrease of 29.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 25.90% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 4,853K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,921K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Voya Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Voya Financial, Inc. helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings - to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.8 million individual customers, workplace participants and institutions in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020. The company had $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible - one person, one family, one institution at a time - Voya's vision is to be America's Retirement Company®. Certified as a 'Great Place to Work' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' on the Disability Equality Index.

