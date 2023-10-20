Truist Securities Maintains Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - (SPCE) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SPCE) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.09% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - is 4.31. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 146.09% from its latest reported closing price of 1.75.

The projected annual revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - is 19MM, an increase of 383.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPCE is 0.06%, an increase of 26.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.23% to 107,346K shares. The put/call ratio of SPCE is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 15,261K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,525K shares, representing an increase of 24.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 22.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,008K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,491K shares, representing an increase of 18.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 9.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,201K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,375K shares, representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 5.16% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,770K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,261K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,818K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,550K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience.

