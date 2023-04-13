Truist Securities Maintains Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viper Energy Partners is $37.50. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 22.64% from its latest reported closing price of $30.58.

The projected annual revenue for Viper Energy Partners is $803MM, a decrease of 2.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hexagon Capital Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 1,240.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Dark Forest Capital Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

JSFBX - John Hancock Seaport Long holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 44.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 33.55% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 892K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 50.57% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 455K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares, representing an increase of 10.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 14.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viper Energy Partners. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 7.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNOM is 0.47%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 69,983K shares. The put/call ratio of VNOM is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Viper Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas.

