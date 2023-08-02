Truist Securities Maintains Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit (VNOM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit (NASDAQ:VNOM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.64% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit is 35.70. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 31.64% from its latest reported closing price of 27.12.

The projected annual revenue for Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit is 803MM, an increase of 12.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viper Energy Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNOM is 0.29%, a decrease of 35.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 71,798K shares. The put/call ratio of VNOM is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,462K shares representing 15.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,024K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 87.23% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 9,842K shares representing 13.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,050K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 6.88% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,633K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 11.78% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 3,215K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,740K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viper Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas.

