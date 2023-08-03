Truist Securities Maintains Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.16% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verisk Analytics is 237.44. The forecasts range from a low of 179.78 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.16% from its latest reported closing price of 232.42.

The projected annual revenue for Verisk Analytics is 2,667MM, an increase of 6.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verisk Analytics. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRSK is 0.34%, an increase of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.76% to 162,634K shares. The put/call ratio of VRSK is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,883K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,271K shares, representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,839K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,753K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,821K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,771K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 1.92% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,653K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 5.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,649K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Verisk Analytics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verisk provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company's advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company's analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters.

