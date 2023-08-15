Truist Securities Maintains Veris Residential (VRE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veris Residential is 19.99. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 9.85% from its latest reported closing price of 18.20.

The projected annual revenue for Veris Residential is 359MM, a decrease of 7.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veris Residential. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRE is 0.29%, a decrease of 10.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 86,879K shares. The put/call ratio of VRE is 3.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison International Realty Holdings holds 6,108K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,779K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,873K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRE by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,751K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,042K shares, representing an increase of 29.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRE by 78.99% over the last quarter.

H holds 4,697K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,403K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,454K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRE by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Veris Residential Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

