Truist Securities Maintains Vericel (VCEL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.62% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vericel is 38.50. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.62% from its latest reported closing price of 34.19.

The projected annual revenue for Vericel is 199MM, an increase of 17.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vericel. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 7.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCEL is 0.19%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 62,244K shares. The put/call ratio of VCEL is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 6,932K shares representing 14.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,410K shares, representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 25.31% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 3,869K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,500K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,457K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,100K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,378K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 100,847.81% over the last quarter.

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns.

