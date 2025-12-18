Truist Securities Maintains Vericel (VCEL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Vericel (NasdaqGM:VCEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.12% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vericel is $56.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 56.12% from its latest reported closing price of $36.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vericel is 269MM, an increase of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vericel. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 7.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCEL is 0.21%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 74,183K shares. The put/call ratio of VCEL is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,003K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 6.92% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,211K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares , representing an increase of 47.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 37.10% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,175K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,464K shares , representing a decrease of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 29.07% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 1,951K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares , representing a decrease of 44.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 27.29% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,946K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares , representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 55.76% over the last quarter.

