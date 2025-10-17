Truist Securities Maintains U.S. Bancorp (USB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.90% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for U.S. Bancorp is $55.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 20.90% from its latest reported closing price of $45.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Bancorp is 31,975MM, an increase of 22.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,817 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB is 0.39%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 1,426,812K shares. The put/call ratio of USB is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,074K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,205K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 2.69% over the last quarter.

MUFG Bank holds 44,374K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,225K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,346K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 41,262K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,798K shares , representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USB by 17.18% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 41,084K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,641K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 11.82% over the last quarter.

