Truist Securities Maintains Unum Group (UNM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.77% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unum Group is 54.23. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 7.77% from its latest reported closing price of 50.32.

The projected annual revenue for Unum Group is 12,368MM, an increase of 2.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.36.

Unum Group Declares $0.36 Dividend

On July 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on August 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $50.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.15%, the lowest has been 2.59%, and the highest has been 10.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.33 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1061 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNM is 0.24%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.53% to 171,353K shares. The put/call ratio of UNM is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,769K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,775K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 7.81% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,727K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,958K shares, representing a decrease of 108.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 49.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,185K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,153K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,540K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,808K shares, representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 14.13% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 4,533K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,288K shares, representing a decrease of 16.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Unum Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and provided $7.6 billion in benefits.

