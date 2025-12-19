Truist Securities Maintains TTM Technologies (TTMI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of TTM Technologies (NasdaqGS:TTMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.26% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for TTM Technologies is $79.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.26% from its latest reported closing price of $70.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TTM Technologies is 2,907MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in TTM Technologies. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 7.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTMI is 0.26%, an increase of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 133,608K shares. The put/call ratio of TTMI is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,066K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,301K shares , representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 89.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,814K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares , representing an increase of 56.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 65.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,127K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 79.07% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 3,062K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,586K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 30.72% over the last quarter.

